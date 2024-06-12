11,800 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Sasol by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

