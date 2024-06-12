1,268 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.48. 746,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.34.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

