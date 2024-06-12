1,339 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,624,000 after purchasing an additional 220,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.21. 120,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,866. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.