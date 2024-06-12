15,000 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. 2,229,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

