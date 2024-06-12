154,133 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,383. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

