155 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 280,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.09. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $259.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

