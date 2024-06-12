167,488 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,447. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,438,915. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.