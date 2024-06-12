167,854 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,571,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 20,002,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,165,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

