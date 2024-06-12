1,700 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.27. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
