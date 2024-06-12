17,892 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Micron Technology accounts for 0.9% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,536,203 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,918,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,010,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

