2,023 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.91. 133,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

