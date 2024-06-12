2,100 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 124,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

