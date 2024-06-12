2,200 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Futu by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 14.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

FUTU opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

