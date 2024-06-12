25,114 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.76. 989,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.16. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.