2,655 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Global Payments by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.19. 627,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

