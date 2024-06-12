28,700 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 177,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

