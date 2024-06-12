29,997 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.3 %

EG stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.06. 59,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,606. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.67. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

