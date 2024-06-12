3,320 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.6 %

Chevron stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $283.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

