3,400 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKS. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JKS

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.