40,054 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,000. Elevance Health comprises 1.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $11.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.75. The company had a trading volume of 588,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

