43,901 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.69.
Progressive Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:PGR traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, reaching $203.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.51 and a 200 day moving average of $189.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.