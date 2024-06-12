468,585 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Acquired by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,775,000. Schrödinger accounts for about 2.2% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 80,076 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Schrödinger Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

