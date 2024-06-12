548 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.18. 787,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

