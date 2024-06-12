651 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,223. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.