75,000 Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU) Acquired by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVACU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

KVACU remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

