8 Knots Management LLC Takes $11.83 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,000. Humana makes up approximately 2.2% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.77. 908,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,635. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

