853,369 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Acquired by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 853,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,000. Alkami Technology accounts for approximately 19.6% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 80,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alkami Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,811,117 shares of company stock worth $48,130,785. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.