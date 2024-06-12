9,479 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 815,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,172. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.51.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.