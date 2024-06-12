9,962 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $327.19. 3,246,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,957. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

