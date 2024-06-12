AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,434. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

About AB Volvo (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

