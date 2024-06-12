Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ABNAF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Aben Minerals
