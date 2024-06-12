Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,874. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
