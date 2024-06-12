Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 185,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $7.17.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
