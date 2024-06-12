ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Viking Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Viking Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 505,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 349,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,494,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,963. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

