ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,043 Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 166.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of GHIX stock remained flat at $10.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

