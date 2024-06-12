ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORL remained flat at $10.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 23,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

