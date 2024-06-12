ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,726. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $731.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

