ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 178,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,920. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.16. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $421,808. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

