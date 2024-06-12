ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,500 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,676. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.