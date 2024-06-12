ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,113,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,484,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 639,911 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Immatics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,781,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 318,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,507. Immatics has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

