Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Melius Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Melius Research in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $510.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Melius Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Shares of ADBE opened at $462.69 on Monday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

