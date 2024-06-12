aelf Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $331.77 million and $17.03 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000806 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,869,382 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

