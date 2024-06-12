Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $149.15 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,087,503,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,087,503,355.1299906 with 486,015,466.7776834 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.88920797 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $23,360,060.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.