AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $215.48

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $215.48 and last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 21579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AeroVironment by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

