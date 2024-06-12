Aevo (AEVO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66.64 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Aevo has a total market cap of $572.53 million and approximately $66.64 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,355,304.7953328 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.70516025 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $64,908,837.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

