Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,902,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 8,580,655 shares.The stock last traded at $38.11 and had previously closed at $33.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 174,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $1,816,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.