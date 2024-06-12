Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $133.96 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011130 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 109.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000070 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

