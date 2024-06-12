Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $294.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $276.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

NYSE APD opened at $280.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average is $251.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

