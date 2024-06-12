Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading Down 0.2%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.01. 23,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 20,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

