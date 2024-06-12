Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $105,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares during the period.

AMLP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 1,022,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

